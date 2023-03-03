Ahmedabad, Mar 3 (PTI) Local favourite Anshul Patel fired a sizzling five-under 67, the day's lowest score, to rise into joint lead along with Patna's Aman Raj (70) after round three of the Rs. 1 crore Gujarat Open Golf Championship here on Friday.

Anshul (66-71-67), playing at his home course, was tied at the top with Aman (66-68-70) at a total of 12-under 204 at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club.

There was daylight between the two 27-year-olds at the top of the pack and the rest of the field as Bengaluru-based rookie Aryan Roopa Anand (71-69-69) had the next best total of seven-under 209 that placed him third, five shots behind the joint leaders.

Anshul, who was the joint first round leader along with Aman before slipping to second spot, three shots behind the latter in round two, had a quiet front-nine on Friday with two birdies and a bogey where he hit his wedges close to the pin to pick up a couple of shots.

Anshul's surge began with his crucial six-feet par-save on the 10th. Thereafter, there was no looking back for the Ahmedabad-based pro as he collected five birdies, leaving himself three tap-ins, at the cost of a lone bogey.

Aman, the overnight sole leader by three shots, missed a lot of putts on a day he could manage just three birdies in exchange for a bogey.

Khalin Joshi was tied 20th at one-over 217, while Udayan Mane was a further shot back in tied 24th place.

Ahmedabad's Varun Parikh was 31st at four-over 220.

Noida-based 15-year-old amateur Aarav D Shah was tied 42nd at seven-over 223. PTI

