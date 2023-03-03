With the announcement of the schedule for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) season, there is enough excitement already in the air among cricket fans. They cannot hold their enthusiasm to see their favourite female cricketers represent their preferred franchises. The inaugural auction saw many Indian women batters bag staggering deals. After fetching gigantic prices at the event, which was held on February 13, these cricketers will hope to live up to the expectation of their fans and help their respective franchises lift the coveted title on March 26. On Which Channel WPL 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

The recently concluded Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa witnessed star Indian cricketers like Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Verma give their absolute best to help India reach the semis of the showpiece event. When it comes to performing in the cash-rich tournament, these cricketers will leave no stone unturned in order to help their franchises lift the prestigious trophy. Having mentioned the elite players, these five batters will be the ones to watch out for at the inaugural edition.

1. Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Undoubtedly, Smriti Mandhana became the number one and most costly cricketer at the auction, wherein she was obtained by RCB at a jaw-dropping amount of Rs. 3.4 crore. Truly indeed, she deserves and justifies that price tag as her records show that she boasts a stellar 2,802 T20I runs at a decent strike rate of 123.87 in just 116 matches. The left-handed batter proved her mettle during the Women's T20 World Cup, wherein she piled up 151 runs at an impressive strike rate of 138.53, becoming the top run-getter for India. Having become the most-expensive player, Smriti Mandhana would be looking to produce match-winning knocks and showcase her leadership skills.

2. Shafali Verma (Delhi Capitals)

Having produced stellar knocks that helped India win many games from difficult positions. Shafali Varma is now a mainstay in the national team. Since making her international debut in 2019, the 19-year-old batter has boasted impressive figures. In just 56 matches, the swashbuckling batter has managed to amass a whopping 1,333 T20I runs at an astounding strike rate of 132.11. Despite her dismal performance during the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup, wherein she scored only 102 runs, the opening batter was acquired by Delhi Capitals (DC) at a decent amount of Rs 2 crore. During the WPL, DC will hope the opener can help them get off to a flying start. WPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Women's Premier League Inaugural Season.

3. Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians)

For India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 did not go well, especially if we discuss her contributions with the bat. Throughout the tournament, she scored just 118 runs in five games at an average of 23.60. Nevertheless, at the auction, the veteran was purchased by Mumbai Indians (MI) at a whopping price of Rs 1.8 crore. During the mega league, MI will want the Indian captain to provide stability to the batting order, which has attacking players like Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Yastika Bhatia. We all are well aware of Kaur’s batting prowess to hit the ball out of the park after having produced several match-winning knocks in the past. And when it comes to replicating the same for MI, we can hope that she gives her best during the WPL.

4. Jemimah Rodrigues (Delhi Capitals)

Jemimah Rodrigues was one of the stars that attracted the attention of big franchises at the WPL 2023 auction. At the inaugural auction, Jemimah garnered a staggering price of Rs. 2.2 crore from Delhi Capitals and became the fourth-most expensive cricketer at the event. During the Women's T20 World Cup 2023, she was in sensational touch with the bat, amassing 129 runs in only five games at a phenomenal strike rate of 135.7. Her knock against Pakistan is still fresh in the memory of fans. She will continue her good form when she dons the Delhi Capitals jersey in WPL 2023. WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast, Bollywood Performers List, Time and All You Need to Know.

5. Richa Ghosh (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Besides being a ferocious batter and an outstanding wicket-keeper, Richa Ghosh’s past game-changing skills prove that she has the potential to take her side over the line whenever required. During the Women's T20 World Cup, Richa’s quick-fire 31 helped India win against their arch-rivals, Pakistan. Moreover, during the marquee event, she was the second top run-getter (136 runs at a mind-blowing strike rate of 130.76. The right-hander was finally procured by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at an incredible price of Rs. 1.9 crore. The fans will be eager to see the star cricketer perform at her absolute best during the inaugural WPL season.

Apart from these names, many other batters, including Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine, will be ones fans would be keen on watching in action. Indian women's cricket is all set to start a new and glorious chapter. The tournament will start with Mooney's Gujarat Giants locking horns against Harmanpreet's Mumbai Indians.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2023 06:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).