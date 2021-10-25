New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Monday met CEO of FIFA Foundation Youri Djorkaeff in New Delhi.

According to a release of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, during the meet, they discussed how football could be encouraged at the grassroots level and expanded with more tournaments and events.

Thakur said that there is a growing interest in Sports in India following the recent success at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to build a sporting culture has also found new momentum in recent weeks.

Youri also showed Thakur a few of his legendary football tricks, wherein the Sports Minister also chipped in with his dribbling skills. (ANI)

