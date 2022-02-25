London, Feb 25 (AP) Russia was stripped of hosting the Champions League final by UEFA on Friday with St. Petersburg replaced by Paris, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an announcement by the UEFA executive committee after a private meeting.

The final is set to be held in the 80,000-seat Stade de France. (AP)

