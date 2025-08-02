Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], August 2 (ANI): Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) rider Stasya Pandya recently competed at the Regional Equestrian League (REL), where she qualified for the Junior Nationals. The event was hosted at the Embassy International Riding School (EIRS) in Bengaluru. It was evaluated by a panel of experienced and certified equestrian judges, ensuring a fair and professional assessment of all participants.

The event saw categories of show jumping and dressage competitions and saw participants from across Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai.

The Regional Equestrian League (REL) is a national-level benchmark event for young and aspiring Indian equestrian athletes to compete and qualify for the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) and other national-level competitions.

Stasya astride Jisamer scored an average of 64.602% in Children I Dressage and has officially qualified for the Junior National Equestrian Championship to be held in December.

Results - Player Name (Horse Name/ Score Percentage)Stasya Pandya (Jisamer/64.602%)

Reflecting on her success at the REL 2025, Stasya says, " Horses have always helped me through a lot in life. When I started, I thought of riding only as fun and happiness. But as I rode and competed more, I realized it's not just about the joy, it's about how it shapes me as a person. My understanding, personality, and focus have improved tremendously.

My family has been very supportive, ensuring I have access to all the necessary facilities and training. My extended family at Amateur Riders Club (ARC), along with the top-tier training facilities and the specialised coaching program by my coach, Bobin Tshering, have greatly improved my riding skills. In equestrian sports, your biggest competitor is yourself. The better I become, the more opportunities I create for myself to build a successful future, with the hope of one day representing India."(ANI)

