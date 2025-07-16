New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Indian pair of Arjun Kadhe and Vijay Sundar Prashanth on Wednesday moved to the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open with a straight-set win but their compatriots N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollialli suffered a first round exit from the ATP 250 event in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Kadhe and Prashanth got the better of Nicolas Barrientos from Colombia and Miguel Rayes-Varela from Mexico 7-5 6-3 in the opening round of the Euro 596,035 clay court tournament.

Also Read | Preity Zinta Shares Glimpses of Fun-Filled Wimbledon 2025 Weekend in London With Husband Gene Goodenough, Actress Soaks in British Vibes (View Post).

However, the pair of Balaji and Bollipalli fell 4-6 7-6(8) 7-10 to local wild card entrants Jakub Paul and Dominic Stricker in a hard-fought match.

Meanwhile, competing in the ATP 250 hard court event in Los Cabos, the Indian pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Niki Kalyan Poonacha went down 4-6 3-6 to second seeds Rajeev Ram and Christian Harrison.

Also Read | Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games Medals Unveiled With Split Design.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)