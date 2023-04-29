London [United Kingdom], April 29 (ANI): Chelsea's 21-year-old striker Armando Broja opened up about the lowest point in his life after he suffered a season-ending injury before Christmas.

It was a game against West Ham United in Abu Dhabi and the Albanian striker ended up rupturing his ACL. From that point in time Broja has made a lot of efforts to regain his fitness and still, that event plays in his mind.

"I still haven't got my head fully around it," Broja said in an exclusive interview with Chelsea.

"It does play on your mind. It was a big shock because I have always been quite a healthy lad, and have had just had a few minor injuries here and there. It was an even bigger shock to my mum and dad, because they have so rarely seen me injured."

"After surgery, I was bedridden for about two weeks. It was one of the worst times of my life. It was horrible. I couldn't get out of bed. My mum was running round the house to get me tablets and give me my food. It was a struggle. You almost feel useless. You want to be able to do stuff, but you just can't."

"I couldn't sleep. I was in pain. The day and what happened played on my mind constantly. I was thinking about ways I could have avoided it, even though I knew that wasn't a good thing to do."

"I had to take a step back from that. It was something I had to move past, and start just focusing on getting back fit. As they say, the comeback is going to be better than the setback," Broja concluded.

After suffering the injury Chelsea released an official statement to rule out the young striker for the entire season.

"Having sustained a knee injury during the first half of Sunday's friendly against Aston Villa, Armando underwent further assessment following the club's return to England.

"Scan results from those assessments have unfortunately confirmed an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and that surgery will be required."

"Following the operation, Armando will work closely with the club's medical department during his rehabilitation and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign." (ANI)

