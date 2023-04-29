Jason Roy has been one of the best performers for the Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2023 campaign so far. The Knight Riders are seventh on the points table and have three wins out of eight games played. Roy, ever since his introduction into the KKR playing XI, has made an impact. He started with a 43-run knock but then showed his class with two back-to-back half-centuries. While the one against Chennai Super Kings came in a losing cause, his fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore set the tone for his team’s win. The best part of these knocks were that they came in quick time. IPL 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of KKR vs GT T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Unfortunately for KKR, the Englishman is set to miss the match against defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens. KKR skipper Nitish Rana at the toss, mentioned that Roy had a back spasm which is the reason for him missing out of the playing XI for this match. Roy, in his last KKR appearance at the Eden Gardens, had blazed away to a 26-ball 61. In his place, KKR have recalled Rahmanullah Gurbaz to the playing XI.

The Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter was part of the Knight Riders’ playing XI at the start of the season but lost his place in the side due to inconsistency. He will look to make use of this opportunity and take KKR to a good total on the board after Rana and co were put to bat first.

KKR Playing XI vs Gujarat Titans

N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

