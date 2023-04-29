Delhi Capitals may be the bottom ranked side in the Indian Premier League but they will feel they have some kind of momentum with them with wins in their last two matches. As we head into the business end of the campaign, each game becomes critical but for Delhi it is not just one win or two that will work, they need a string of victories to stay in race for the top four. Their performances have been so poor barring the last two game that they came in for criticism from all quarters. But the squad has big game players and eventually they have brought smiles back on the faces of their supporters. Next up for them is a home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad which is the same side they beat in their previous game. Sunrisers Hyderabad are on same points as Delhi and it is just better net run rate that pits them above their opponents. Delhi Capitals versus Sunrisers Hyderabad will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. IPL 2023: ‘We Will Get Scans Done,’ LSG All-Rounder Marcus Stoinis Gives Update on Finger Injury.

Prithvi Shaw was not in the team against Hyderabad and looks like his race is run in terms of involvement. The talented opener has just not been at it this season and it does not look like he will be able to make a comeback anytime soon. Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel were brilliant in the win over SRH and the duo will be eager to play a role again.

Hyderabad’s batting lacks assertiveness at times and despite having a few match winners in their ranks, the unit often down tools at crucial juncture. Against Delhi in the last match, it should have been an easy chase but the team buckled under pressure. In comparison, their bowling which features the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar, seems more stable.

Delhi Capitals will be hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 28. the game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

This game will also be available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Delhi at home will feel they have enough firepower in their ranks to get the job done.

