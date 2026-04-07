New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Arsenal midfielder and ex-Wales international Aaron Ramsey has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 35, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished career.

Taking to Instagram, Ramsey said the decision was not an easy one. "This has not been an easy decision to make. After a lot of consideration, I have decided to retire from football," he wrote.

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Reflecting on his international journey, Ramsey expressed gratitude for representing Wales. "Firstly, I want to start with Wales. It has been my privilege to wear the Welsh shirt and experience so many incredible moments in it. It would not have been possible without the incredible input of all the managers I have played under and all the staff who have helped me in many ways," he said.

He also paid a heartfelt tribute to the Welsh supporters, popularly known as the "Red Wall." "You have been there through thick and thin! You have been there through the highs and lows, and you have been an essential and indispensable part of our success. I can't thank you enough. We've been through everything together, and it's been an honour to represent you. Diolch (thank you)," he added.

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Ramsey further extended his thanks to the clubs he represented during his career. "Secondly, thank you to all the clubs I've been lucky enough to play for. Thank you to all the managers and staff who have helped me be able to live my dream and play at the highest level," he concluded.

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Ramsey won three FA Cups, a Serie A title and two Italian cups, a Scottish Cup with Rangers and two runners-up medals in the Europa League. (ANI)

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