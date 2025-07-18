London, Jul 18 (AP) Arsenal's transfer spree continued with the signing of England forward Noni Madueke from Chelsea on Friday.

He is Arsenal's fourth signing of the offseason after midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgard and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Also Read | WCL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of World Championship of Legends Season Two.

The 23-year-old Madueke's move comes after two and a half years at Chelsea, where he won the Club World Cup and Conference League.

“Noni already has valuable experience at the top level and we know he will make a big impact at Arsenal," sporting director Andrea Berta said.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Tonight, July 18: Undisputed Champion John Cena & Cody Rhodes SummerSlam 2025 Contract Signing and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Madueke reportedly signed for a fee of 48.5 million pounds ($65 million) on a five-year contract.

Madueke is also a part of Thomas Tuchel's England squad and is in contention to play at next year's World Cup if the team qualifies.

“Noni is an exciting and powerful young player, with his performances and numbers in recent seasons being of consistently high quality," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “At just 23, Noni already brings experience of club and international football, and he knows the Premier League very well. Having seen the quality of Noni's performances up close in recent seasons, we're really excited he is joining us." (AP)

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)