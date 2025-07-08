Yupia, Jul 8 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Tuesday lauded the Indian Air Force (IAF) for fostering youth engagement through sports, stating that the Inter Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) football tournament was a shining example of nation-building.

Speaking at the grand finale of the tournament at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia, Parnaik said it was more than a sporting contest and served as a platform for constructive engagement with the youths residing around various ALGs across the state.

"Involving young people in constructive activities like football promotes discipline, teamwork, and a sense of purpose," the governor said, adding that such initiatives help identify hidden sporting talent from remote areas and provide opportunities to excel at higher levels.

He noted that Arunachal Pradesh holds immense potential in sports and appreciated the IAF's role in unlocking that talent.

Parnaik also expressed hope that the patriotic spirit ignited by such events may inspire youth to pursue careers in the Indian Armed Forces.

The event witnessed a thrilling final match in which ALG Pasighat clinched the championship title by defeating ALG Aalo by 4-2 goals.

Along with the inaugural inter-ALG football trophy, the winners received a cash award.

Eastern Air Command chief Air Marshal Surat Singh, along with senior IAF officials, attended the grand finale.

A performance by students of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Nirjuli, added to the celebratory mood at the stadium.

The tournament, which began on June 24, featured eight teams, comprising IAF personnel and local players. They represented the ALGs of Tawang, Ziro, Mechuka, Aalo, Pasighat, Tuting, Walong, and Vijaynagar.

