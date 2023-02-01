Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) Bengaluru-based amateur Aryan Roopa Anand took a six-shot lead at 13-under 127 following his brilliant second round of seven-under 63 at the Final Qualifying Stage of the TATA Steel PGTI Qualifying School 2023 here on Wednesday.

The quartet comprising Bengaluru's C Muniyappa, Faridabad's Karan Pratap Singh, Pune's Pranav Mardikar and Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai were tied second at a total of seven-under 133 at the Tollygunge Club here.

The cut was applied at five-over 145. The top 81 players, including 13 amateurs, made the cut in a field of 126.

Aryan Roopa Anand (64-63), the overnight leader by one shot, extended his lead as he went one better than his first round score of 64. The 21-year-old dominated the proceedings for the second day in succession with nine birdies at the cost of two bogeys.

Among the four players placed tied second, Pranav Mardikar had the best score of 64. He made two eagles during his round.

At the end of round four, the top 34 players will earn their full cards for the 2023 PGTI season.

