Rome, May 11 (AP) Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down against Sofia Kenin to advance at the Italian Open on Sunday.

Kenin, the No. 31-seeded American, won the first set of the third round match in Rome 6-3, but Sabalenka powered back to take the next two sets by the same score.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah Reportedly Opts Out of Contention to be Next Team India Test Captain; Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant Amid Other Options.

U.S. Open champion Sabalenka will play Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the next round.

Coco Gauff was playing Magda Linette later on Sunday in the women's draw.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain Rajat Patidar Recovering From Finger Injury Which He Suffered During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match: Report.

On the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz was playing Laslo Djere and defending champion Alexander Zverev was playing Lithuanian qualifier Vilius Gaubas. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)