Sydney [Australia], January 9 (ANI): Australian opener David Warner on Sunday penned an emotional note for Usman Khawaja following the batter's stunning comeback in Test cricket.

Khawaja on Saturday became the third player in history to hit a ton in both innings of a Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as he slammed a hundred against England in the fourth Ashes Test.

The left-handed batter (101*) also became the sixth Australian batter to score twin centuries in a single Ashes Test.

Khawaja had helped Australia set a target of 388 runs for England in the fourth Ashes Test on Saturday. After the conclusion of the fourth Test, Warner shared a picture with Khawaja and recalled their early playing days.

"Childhood brothers, now father's and I could not be anymore prouder of @usman_khawajy comeback. We started throwing balls up against a wall at Waverley oval watching our brothers play cricket. Grew up playing the game we love together and against, but now back in the same team living our dreams together as father's. This is what dreams are made of, sharing it with your family and closest friends," Warner said in an Instagram post.

Khawaja had scored 137 runs in the first innings as Australia declared the first innings of 416/8.

In the second innings, Australia scored 265/6 before declaring on Day 4 of the fourth Test on Saturday.

On Sunday, Stuart Broad and James Anderson batted out the final two overs on Day 5 as the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England ended in a draw here at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The five-match series stands 3-0 in favour of Australia and the fifth game will begin on Friday in Hobart and it would be a day-night contest. (ANI)

