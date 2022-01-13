Hobart [Australia], January 13 (ANI): England pacer Mark Wood on Thursday said that he has enjoyed the responsibility of having to keep charging in and bowling fast to throw Australia batters off-guard in the ongoing Ashes.

Australia has already sealed the Ashes after gaining a 3-0 unassailable lead after the first four Tests and the final game would be played in Hobart, beginning Friday.

"Personally, I feel pleased with my efforts but when you're playing for England, effort should be given. It's non-negotiable. You should be giving everything you've got, every time, and I've tried to give 100 per cent. I would like more wickets in the end column but, especially in the first innings at Sydney where I only picked up one wicket, I felt I bowled really well," ESPNcricinfo quoted Wood as saying.

"Maybe it has proved things wrong but, at the same time, I understand why people would think that when you look at my record. But since I've changed my run-up, things have been different. As a fast bowler, you're probably never 100 per cent and you carry niggles, but I'm really pleased with how I've stood up in terms of injuries, and the medical team have been fantastic with me," he added.

Wood also said that he is looking forward to playing the Hobart Test and giving his best to help England win at least one match on the tour of Australia.

"I look forward to trying to play four games out of five. This is one last big push for me to try and keep my speeds up and offer that to the team. It's all well and good playing the games, but it's wins and wickets I'm after, so that's my priority," said Wood.

"I've actually enjoyed that responsibility of having to keep charging in, doing that side of things for the team. I have kept my paces up, but not got the wickets I really wanted. Now I have another chance in this game to put something in the right column at the end," he added.

England coach Chris Silverwood has re-joined the England squad ahead of the upcoming fifth Ashes Test after a positive COVID-19 test forced him to isolate during the drawn Test at Sydney.

"I certainly don't want to feel like I've done in this series. When you're disappointed, sit in the dressing room, it's not a nice place to be. When we come out here for the T20 World Cup, we'll be coming out here to win, and we're here to win in this last Test match as well. We haven't performed very well on this trip, but this gives us a chance to show some fight, and some character, and stand up for England," said Wood. (ANI)

