Bengal Warriors will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 13, 2022 (Thursday) at 07:30 pm IST as both teams aim to climb up in the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Bengal Warriors have had an inconsistent campaign so far and they will be hoping to get together a string of positive results. The Warriors are 10th in the team standings and have a great opportunity to close the gap on the top four with a win. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas have been brilliant this season and are currently in the playoff spot and can close the gap on the top two in the points table.

Where To Watch Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas live online streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2022 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).