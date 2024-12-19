After Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from International cricketers, his father provided a statement in an interview, where he gave a statement that Ashwin's retirement comes as a result of 'humiliation'. He also asked 'how long was he going to tolerate?'. The statement created controversy as fans anticipated not all was going well in the Indian dressing room. Although when a fan asked Ashwin the question on social media, he clarified it with a response saying 'my dad isn't media trained'. Ravi Ashwin Retires: A Look at 5 Records Held by Star All-Rounder As He Announces Retirement from International Cricket.

Ravi Ashwin Reacts to His Father Claiming 'Humiliation' As Reason for His Retirement

My dad isn’t media trained, dey father enna da ithelaam 😂😂. I never thought you would follow this rich tradition of “dad statements” .🤣 Request you all to forgive him and leave him alone 🙏 https://t.co/Y1GFEwJsVc — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)