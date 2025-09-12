Dubai [UAE], September 12 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss and elected to bat first against Oman in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Friday

Pakistan and Oman, playing their first match of the continental tournament, are placed in Group A along with India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After winning the toss, Agha said, "We are going to bat first. It looks like a good pitch and we want to put the scoreboard pressure. We have been playing good cricket for last 2-3 months, we have been playing together from Februdary and the team is coming together, we want to continue that. We have three proper spinners and three all-rounders. When we bat first we want to put above par totals and when bowling first we want to restrict the opposition to chaseable totals."

At the time of toss, Oman captain Jatinder Singh said, "We would have batted first. It is a historic moment for us to come and rub shoulders with the Asian giants. It (putting the team together) was a challenge six months ago, but the boys were so hungry to perform and grab the opportunity. It is a spin-oriented side."

Teams:

Oman (Playing XI): Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed. (ANI)

