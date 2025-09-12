12 Sep, 20:10 (IST)

Out! Poor from Pakistan opener Saim Ayub! The left-handed batter has burnt the review as well in the very first over. Pakistan have lost an early wicket, and they are left with only one review. The debutant Shah Faisal has struck in the very first over of the match. Talking about the wicket, it was a fullish delivery, and Saim Ayub went for the wild slog. The opener missed the ball, and the ball hit the pad. It was plumb, and the umpire raised his finger. Ayub desperately reviewed, and replays confirmed three reds. Saim Ayub lbw b Shah Faisal 0(1)

12 Sep, 19:39 (IST)

Oman Playing XI vs Pakistan: Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Hassnain Shah, Mohammad Nadeem, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava.

12 Sep, 19:36 (IST)

Pakistan Playing XI vs Oman: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.

12 Sep, 19:32 (IST)

Toss Update: Pakistan national cricket team captain Salman Ali Agha has won the toss and he has decided to bat first. Stay tuned for the playing XIs of both teams.

12 Sep, 19:19 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live score updates of the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match. The Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan and Oman are slotted in Group A alongside India and the UAE. Both countries are playing their first group stage fixture in the ongoing showpiece tournament. Interestingly, Pakistan and Oman are facing each other for the first time in T20Is.

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: The Pakistan national cricket team are set to face the Oman national cricket team in the fourth match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Pakistan and Oman have been slotted in Group A alongside Team India and the United Arab Emirates. Fans can follow the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Asia Cup 2025 match scorecard here. It is to be noted that Pakistan and Oman are playing the first match in the ongoing T20I edition of the Asia Cup. Asia Cup Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Have Won T20I Editions Ahead of 2025 Marquee Continental Cricket Tournament.

Pakistan were involved in the recently concluded Tr-Nation Series 2025, which involved the UAE and Afghanistan. All matches of the Tri-Series were held in Sharjah. The Green Shirts went on to clinch the Tri-Nation series after thrashing Afghanistan in the final. The Tri-Nation Series win will boost the confidence of the Salman Agha-led young Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025.

Oman, on the other hand, is making their maiden appearance in the Asia Cup T20 edition. The spirited side is being led by Jatinder Singh, and they will look to create a huge upset in the Asia Cup 2025. In terms of head-to-head in T20Is, both nations are meeting each other for the first time. PAK vs OMN Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs Oman 20-Over Cricket Match at Dubai International Stadium.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Oman Squad: Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Ashish Odedara, Hammad Mirza, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Vinayak Shukla(w), Sufyan Mehmood, Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Karan Sonavale, Mohammad Imran, Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Yousaf, Nadeem Khan.