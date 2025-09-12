Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Live Scorecard: The Pakistan national cricket team are set to face the Oman national cricket team in the fourth match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 is being held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Pakistan and Oman have been slotted in Group A alongside Team India and the United Arab Emirates. Fans can follow the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Asia Cup 2025 match scorecard here. It is to be noted that Pakistan and Oman are playing the first match in the ongoing T20I edition of the Asia Cup. Asia Cup Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Have Won T20I Editions Ahead of 2025 Marquee Continental Cricket Tournament.

Pakistan were involved in the recently concluded Tr-Nation Series 2025, which involved the UAE and Afghanistan. All matches of the Tri-Series were held in Sharjah. The Green Shirts went on to clinch the Tri-Nation series after thrashing Afghanistan in the final. The Tri-Nation Series win will boost the confidence of the Salman Agha-led young Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025.

Oman, on the other hand, is making their maiden appearance in the Asia Cup T20 edition. The spirited side is being led by Jatinder Singh, and they will look to create a huge upset in the Asia Cup 2025. In terms of head-to-head in T20Is, both nations are meeting each other for the first time. PAK vs OMN Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs Oman 20-Over Cricket Match at Dubai International Stadium.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Oman Squad: Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Ashish Odedara, Hammad Mirza, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Vinayak Shukla(w), Sufyan Mehmood, Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Karan Sonavale, Mohammad Imran, Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Yousaf, Nadeem Khan.