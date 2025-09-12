England National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: England will be facing South Africa in the second T20 game here in Old Trafford, Manchester, with the hosts looking to square the series and take it to the decider in the final T20 match. The first game was a rain-curtailed affair wherein the Proteas managed to defeat England in a feisty battle. The game could have swung either way, but the visitors showed great calmness under pressure to win the tie. The Proteas will feel if they can continue to play to their true potential, the series could well be wrapped up here. England versus South Africa will be telecast on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:00 PM IST. England vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd T20I 2025 and Who Will Win ENG vs SA T20I?

Ryan Rickelton scored a first-ball duck in the last game and the South African opener will be keen to make amends here. His partnership with Aiden Markram in the top order will be key, with the visitors banking on them for a solid start. Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, and Donovan Ferreira are all power hitters and give the visitors the edge. Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada will be in charge of leading the bowling unit.

England have plenty of quality batters in their ranks with the likes of Phil Salt, Jos Butler, Jacob Bethell, and Harry Brook all considered a dominant force in this format. The team will need to work on their bowling unit, though, with the economy rate being a major problem. Adil Rashid will look to extract spin and bounce from the Manchester track. ENG vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Video Highlights: Watch South Africa Go 1-0 Up In Three-Match Series After Clinching Rain-Affected Thriller in Cardiff.

England vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025 Details

Match England vs South Africa 2nd T20I Date Friday, September 12 Time 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Old Trafford, Manchester Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast), SonyLIV and FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is England vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The England National Cricket Team will lock horns with the South Africa National Cricket Team in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series on Saturday, September 12. The ENG vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester and it will begin at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of England vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner in India for the ENG vs SA white-ball series 2025. Fans in India might have a TV telecast viewing option for ENG vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels. For the ENG vs SA T20Is live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming of England vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025?

Sony Sports Network also has the streaming rights to ENG vs SA 2025 in India, meaning fans can find online viewing options of England vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Meanwhile, FanCode will also have a streaming viewing option on its app and website, which will require a match/tour pass. Expect a quality game of cricket with South Africa securing a series win here.

