New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) announced the official match schedule for the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, to be held from August 29 to September 7, in Rajgir, Bihar, as per a release.

This prestigious continental championship will not only crown the best team in Asia, but also the winners of Asia Cup 2025 will qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup, Belgium, Netherlands 2026. The tournament will open on August 29 with an exciting day of action, featuring reigning champions Korea beginning their title defence against Chinese Taipei, and hosts India facing China in front of an expected passionate home crowd.

After facing China, the hosts will face Japan on August 31, and will play their final group game on September 1 against Kazakhstan.

The participating nations are divided into two pools: Pool A consists of India, Japan, China, and Kazakhstan, while Pool B includes Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei. The pool stage will be followed by the Super4s, with the Final on September 7 between the teams finishing first and second in the Super4s. The champion will lift the Asia Cup 2025 Trophy and secure Asia's a spot at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium-Netherlands 2026.

AHF President Fumio Ogura said, "The Hero Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025 will bring together the very best of Asian hockey. With World Cup qualification on the line, every match will carry enormous importance. We are confident this edition will showcase thrilling competition, inspire millions of fans, and leave a lasting legacy for the sport in Asia," according to a press release. (ANI)

