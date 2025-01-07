Mumbai, January 7: Bahadur Singh Sagoo has been elected as the new president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday. The Asian Games shot put medallist replaced the outgoing Adille Sumariwalla as the president of the Indian athletics federation. Sagoo was elected as the new president during the Annual General Assembly Meeting of the federation in Chandigarh. With the arrival of Sagoo, Sumariwalla's stint as the AFI president, which lasted for more than a decade will conclude. The 67-year-old became the AFI president in 2012. India To Host Top Javelin Throw Competition Featuring Neeraj Chopra and Other Top Athletes in 2025, Announces AFI.

Sagoo is a one-time Asian medallist and two-time national champion. The 51-year-old won a gold medal in the 2002 Busan Asian Games in the shot put. He also competed in the 2000 and 2004 Olympics. His best attempt of 20.40m came in 2004 in Koncha-Zaspa, Kyiv.

Meawhile, Sandeep Mehta who held the position of senior joint secretary was elected as the secretary of the body during the AGM. During Sumariwalla's reign, India rose to new heights in athletics. Neeraj Chopra stood out among those athletes. He won back-to-back Olympic medals in the javelin throw event. In the Tokyo edition, he won the historic gold for India. In the Paris edition, he followed it up with a silver medal. A Look at Milestones for Indian Sports in 2024: From Manu Bhaker to Neeraj Chopra, Check Full List.

The news Athletics boss will have his hands full with India set to host the World Athletics Continental Tour level event for the first time on August 10. The bronze-level Continental Tour athletics event will take place in Bhubaneswar, according to AFI's 2025 season competitive calendar, as per Olympics.com. The meet is named as 'Indian Open'.

The Continental Tour is an annual series of track and field competitions, that comes under the second tier of global meetings after the elite-level Diamond League. It was launched in 2020 as a successor to the World Challenge Series and features four levels, gold, silver, bronze and challenger.

