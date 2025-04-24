Amman (Jordan), Apr 24 (PTI) Five Indian boxers, including three boys and two girls, advanced to the semifinals of the Asian U-15 Championships here.

From the men's U-15 championship, Nelson Khwairakpam (55 kg) secured a Referee Stops Contest (RSC) win in the first round over Chinese Taipei's Wang Sheng-Yang on the fifth day of competitions on Wednesday.

Abhijeet (61 kg) and Lakshay Phogat (64 kg) cruised to 5-0 victories against opponents from Kyrgyzstan and Jordan, respectively in their quarterfinal bouts.

Among the girls, Princi (52 kg) delivered a strong 5-0 result over Ukraine's Yeva Kubanova.

Samruddhi Satish Shinde (55 kg) wrapped up her bout with an RSC in the third round against Ukraine's Kseniia Savina.

Six Indians had already made their way into the semifinals on Tuesday.

Results:

Men's U-15 – Quarterfinals: 52 kg: Ravi Sihag (IND) lost to Elshod Shakirjonov (UZB) – WP 2:3

55 kg: Nelson Khwairakpam (IND) def. Wang Sheng-Yang (TPE) – RSC R1

58 kg: Naman Saini (IND) lost to Jakhongirjon Usmankulov (UZB) – WP 0:5

61 kg: Abhijeet (IND) def. Mukhammad Burkhanov (KGZ) – WP 5:0

64 kg: Lakshay Phogat (IND) def. Laith Ajailat (JOR) – WP 5:0

