Gaydon [UK], January 5 (ANI): Aston Martin on Wednesday announced that team principal Otmar Szafnauer has left the Formula 1 squad with immediate effect.

It remains unclear where Szafnauer, who has been with the Silverstone-based team for 12 years under their previous names of Force India and Racing Point, will move on to.

Reports in November linked him with a shock move to midfield rivals Alpine - however, he said at the time that he has "no intention of leaving" his current team. But on Wednesday, Aston Martin revealed Szafnauer had left and his role "will be managed within the leadership team until a replacement is appointed".

They added: "We would like to thank him for the service provided to the team over the past 12 years and wish him well for the future as he will undoubtedly take on new challenges.

"Fortunately, we are led and managed by a strong group of individuals, and we are comfortable to take a little time to explore options before announcing a new team structure. The focus of the team is currently on preparing the most competitive car possible for the start of the 2022 season."

Last September, Aston Martin revealed former McLaren boss Martin Whitmarsh was returning to Formula 1 as Group Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin Performance Technologies.

Szafnauer said at the time that Whitmarsh's arrival should allow him to concentrate his efforts fully on the race team. (ANI)

