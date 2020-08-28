New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Athletics coach Purshottam Rai died due to a cardiac arrest on Friday, a day before he was be to conferred with the prestigious Dronacharya Award.

"He took part in the rehearsal for the National Sports Awards but later suffered heart attack and passed away," a top source from AFI told PTI.

The awards ceremony will be held virtually on Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

