Chicago, Dec 12 (AP) Atlanta was awarded a berth in next year's CONCACAF Champions League by the U.S. Soccer Federation's board of directors.

Atlanta received the berth that remained open because the 2020 U.S. Open Cup was not played due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Big Bash League 10 on Sony Sports and SonyLiv Online.

Atlanta won the 2019 U.S. Open Cup and trails Mexico's América 3-0 going into the second leg of their second-round matchup of this year's Champions League on Dec. 16 in Orlando, Florida.

Philadelphia gained a 2021 Champions League spot for winning the MLS Supporters' Shield, which goes to the team with the best regular-season record, and Portland earned a berth as winner of the MLS is Back tournament.

Also Read | Barcelona Reaches Agreement With First-Team Players Over Another Wage Cut.

The final U.S. berth goes to the winner of the MLS postseason final on Saturday between Seattle and Columbus. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)