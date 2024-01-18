New Delhi, January 18: Nottingham Forest beat Blackpool 3-2 after extra-time, while Everton secure 1-0 win over Crystal Palace to enter the fourth round of the FA Cup. Forest established a 2-0 lead within a minute of the second half but were forced to go the distance with League One high-flyers Blackpool. Chris Wood came up trumps late in the second half of extra time to see Forest through. FA Cup 2023-24: Bristol City Stun West Ham United; Luton Town Beat Bolton Wanderers to Enter Fourth Round.

Andrew Omobamidele put the Forest ahead 10 minutes into his debut for the club and Danilo’s strike a minute after the break appeared to have put Forest in complete control of the match. However, Albie Morgan pulled one back with a brilliant strike from 25 yards before substitute Kyle Joseph headed in from close range in the 78th minute to give the League One side a deserved equaliser.

Blackpool almost went in front, but Orel Mangala did well to get back and clear off the line after Karamoko Dembele had rounded the goalkeeper. With 110 minutes on the clock, Forest netted what would prove to be the decisive goal as Ryan Yates' low cross was turned in by Wood to set up a fourth round meeting at Bristol City on Friday 26 January.

Everton edged their way past Crystal Palace thanks to a peach of a free kick from Andre Gomes. Gomes has been a peripheral figure for the Toffees of late, with this just his fifth appearance of the season but he took centre stage to break the deadlock at Goodison Park.

The former Barcelona man curled a stunning effort off the inside of Sam Johnstone’s post to give the hosts the lead on 42 minutes, breaking Everton’s 1,848 day wait for a free-kick goal. Everton Facing Further Punishment for Breaking Premier League Financial Rules; Nottingham Forest Also in FFP Breach.

On the other hand, Everton keeper Joao Virginia impressed in place of the rested Jordan Pickford, saving smartly from Eberechi Eze and from Odsonne Edouard as Palace searched for an equaliser. While he took his chance Palace did not take theirs, with Jeff Schlupp’s late header saved, ensuring Everton would be the ones to host Luton Town in the fourth round.

