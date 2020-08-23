Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 23 (ANI): Ahead of the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich's coach Hansi Flick has promised that his side will continue to play an aggressive brand of football.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich will be locking horns in the finals of the Champions League later today.

PSG had defeated RB Leipzig while Bayern outclassed Lyon in the semi-finals of the tournament.

"I think it's one of our trademarks that we play up high and defend up high. By doing this, we don't give space to our opponents. Obviously, behind our back four, there's lots of space but it's very important that we get pressure on the ball. Normally, if a ball is played in behind then we have to run with our opponent. We have looked at the games against Lyon and Barcelona," Goal.com quoted Flick as saying.

"If you compare both games, Paris is a team who have enormous quality, the same as Barcelona. Lyon is a team who play very direct on their attacks and try to finish their attacks quickly, sometimes with long balls," he added.

Bayern Munich had also outclassed Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

"It's important that we close down the passing lanes and don't leave any space open. We know Paris has a lot of speed. They're a great team with outstanding players. This is going to be an interesting match, but I think in the past 10 months we have stuck to our philosophy. We have pressed the opponent high and that was the secret to our success. We won't change too much there," Flick said.

This is the first time that PSG is featuring in the finals of the Champions League. On the other hand, this is Bayern's 11th appearance in the finals of the tournament.

Only Real Madrid has made more appearances than Bayern Munich and AC Milan in the finals of the Champions League.

During the 2019-20 season, PSG managed to secure Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue, and Trophee des Champions while Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga. (ANI)

