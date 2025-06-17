Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Promising 13-year-old Hriday Maniar sprung a surprise by holding seasoned Slovak Grandmaster Manik Mikulas to a draw on the opening day of the Aurionpro International Chess Tournament here on Monday.

Despite a rating difference of nearly 500 points, local boy Hriday played with remarkable poise and accuracy, showcasing flawless technique against his far more experienced opponent.

Also Read | River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in IST?.

Hriday's commendable showing apart, the remaining 15 GMs had no difficulty in overcoming their opponents in this 9-round Swiss tournament.

More than 290 players from 18 countries are competing in the Aurionpro International Grandmaster Chess tournament and junior international event.

Also Read | F1 2025: Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff Reflects on Red Bull's Protest in Canadian Grand Prix, Says 'It's So Petty and Small'.

Key Results - Round 1: Levan Pantsulaia (1) bt Raman Siddharth B (0); Petrosyan Manuel (1) bt Gada Om (0); Paichadze Luka (1) bt Shubh Kapur (0); Nikitenko Mihail (1) bt Gogte Soumil (0); Lalit Babu (1) bt Ayaan Trikha (0); Gharibyan Mamikon (1) bt Chavan Aditya (0); Savchenko Boris (1) bt Advik Reddy (0); Panesar Vedant (1) bt Saranya Devi (0); Sanikidze Tornike (1) beat Bhavya Gupta (0); Deepan Chakkravarthy (1) bt Shahan Vohra (0); Davtyan Arsen (1) bt Arjun Singh (0); Nguyen Duc Hoa (1) bt Parkar (0); Slizhevsky Alexander (1) bt Patlolla Indra Reddy (0); Aleksandrov Aleksej (1) bt Shitiz Prasad (0); Fedorov Alexei (1) bt Vageesh Swaminathan (0); Budhidharma Nayaka (1) bt Raj Kapoor (0); Neelotpal Das (1) bt Karthik Gopal G (0); Nithin Babu (1) bt Mithilesh P (0); Nguyen Van Huy (1) bt Laddad Aadhavan Atish (0); Tologon Tegin Semetei (1) bt Gnanaseelan (0); Gochelashvili Davit (1) bt Aabhas Kumar Srivastava (0); Saravana Krishnan (1) bt Jagesia Daksh (0); Manik Mikulas (½) drew Hriday Maniar (½).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)