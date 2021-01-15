Brisbane, Jan 15 (PTI) Opting to bat, Australia made 65 for 2 at lunch on the opening day of the fourth and final Test against India here on Friday.

Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were batting on 30 and 19 respectively at the break.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 65 for 2 in 27 overs (Steven Smith 30 batting, Marnus Labuschagne 19 batting; Mohammed Siraj 1/18, Shardul Thakur 1/27).

