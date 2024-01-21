Brisbane [Australia], January 21 (ANI): Australia batter Usman Khawaja is in contention to face West Indies in the second Test of the series at Gabba on Thursday after passing his concussion protocols, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Khawaja sustained a blow on the helmet in the first Test in Adelaide. In the second innings, Australia were asked to chase down 26 to emerge victorious in the series opener.

With the scores level, West Indies pacer Shamar delivered a 138 kph bouncer that skidded through from around the wicket and drew blood from the 37-year-old Khawaja as he tried to move his head from the line of the ball but it struck him on the chin.

Khawaja passed the initial concussion test and is due to return to training on Tuesday for Australia's main session.

"He completed normal concussion assessments today [Sunday]. Khawaja will continue to be monitored for any delayed symptoms. He will be reviewed again tomorrow prior to returning to training," a Cricket Australia spokesperson said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

With Khawaja indicating his return in the second Test, Australia are likely to put up the same playing XI with Matthew Renshaw once again featuring on the sidelines.

The pace attack will consist of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. The pace trio will play their first Test of the season together.

In the first Test, Hazlewood crossed the 250-wicket mark in red-ball cricket for Australia. With this record, all frontline bowlers have achieved the tally becoming the first-ever bowling attack to do so.

All three pacers have been rested for the ODI series against West Indies and they could return to play against New Zealand for the two-match Test series. (ANI)

