Perth, Nov 18 (PTI) Australia's assistant coach Daniel Vettori will be leaving his duties mid-way through the opening Test against India here to attend the IPL mega auction over the weekend.

The IPL auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24-25, clashing with the Perth Test scheduled from November 22.

Besides being Australia's assistant coach, the 45-year-old is also the head coach of IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

"We are very supportive of Dan's role as Head Coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Dan will complete the final preparation for the first Test before attending the IPL auction. He will then be with the team for the remainder of the Border Gavaskar Trophy," spokesperson of the Australian team told ESPNcricinfo.

Cricket Australia's (CA) national development coach Lachlan Stevens will be filling in for Vettori during the Perth Test.

Besides the New Zealander, Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer will also be missing out on commentary duties for Channel Seven due to the IPL auction, as they happen to be head coaches of Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively.

