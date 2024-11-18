India vs Malaysia Live Telecast and Streaming: The India national football team will aim to register their first win under head coach Manolo Marquez when they take on Malaysia in a friendly match in Hyderabad on November 18. The Blue Tigers have had the year to forget as they have not been able to register a single victory in 10 games so far. The year started with a disastrous AFC Asian Cup 2024 campaign when the India national football team lost all group games and could not score a single goal. Poor performance in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers followed and then came the Intercontinental Cup, where India finished winless in two games. In their last international match against Vietnam, India were able to salvage a draw, courtesy of Farukh Choudhary's strike. India vs Malaysia Preview: Manolo Marquez’s Men Set for Record-Extending 33rd Clash at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Stadium.

Manolo Marquez will look to break this string of poor performances as the Indian national football team takes on Malaysia. The two nations have some history. India and Malaysia have faced each for a total of 32 times, the most the Blue Tigers have faced in international football. Both teams have had 12 wins each and eight matches ended in draws. The last time these two teams met was in the Merdeka Cup in 2023 when Malaysia had beaten India 4-2.

When is India vs Malaysia Football Friendly? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national football team faces the Malaysia national football team in a friendly match on Monday, November 18. The India vs Malaysia football friendly is set to be played at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India Football Team Seeks First Win Under Head Coach Manolo Marquez Against Familiar Rivals Malaysia in International Friendly.

Where to Get India vs Malaysia Football Friendly Live Telecast?

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the India vs Malaysia football friendly match. Fans in India can watch the India vs Malaysia live telecast on the Sports18 3 TV channel. For the India vs Malaysia online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch India vs Malaysia Football Friendly Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema is the official OTT platform of Viacom18. will provide streaming of the India vs Malaysia match. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website on any device and watch the India vs Malaysia live streaming online for free. The India vs Malaysia match is expected to be a hard-fought encounter with both teams sharing spoils in the end.

