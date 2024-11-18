Portugal are marching ahead in the Nations League with 13 points from 5 games to sit comfortably at the top of League A Group 1. They face Croatia in an away tie next, heading into the tie on the back of a 5-0 demolition of Poland. Their attacking play has been excellent and they are certain to end the group stage as the winners. Opponents Croatia need a point to progress through as the runners-up and this game is of significance for them. Zlatko Dalic knows Portugal can be a bit unstoppable at times and hence they will need to dig deep in this tie. Paul Pogba Weighs MLS, Europe, and Middle East Options While Training in Miami.

Croatia’s Peter Sucic was sent-off against Scotland and he will not be available for this game. Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic are the key players in midfield and the duo will control the tempo of the game for the home side. Ivan Perisic is still involved with the national side and he will be deployed out wide, creating chances from the wings.

Fabio Silva will lead the attack for Portugal in this game with the big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Pedro Neto, Bernardo Silva, and Bruno Fernandes all rested. Vitinha plays this tie and should feature alongside youngster Pedro Neves. Joao Felix will be hoping to impress as he gets an opportunity in the starting eleven.

When is Croatia vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia is set to host the Croatia national football team vs Portugal national football team's match on Tuesday, November 19. The Croatia vs Portugal match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Arsenal Face Another Blow As Leandro Trossard Suffers Injury During Israel vs Belgium UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Match.

Where to Watch Croatia vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Croatia vs Portugal live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For the Croatia vs Portugal online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Croatia vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for Croatia vs Portugal live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Croatia will fancy their chances against a much changed Portugal side and should claim a win.

