Melbourne [Australia], January 11 (ANI): Australia's star opening batter David Warner took to his Twitter handle and congratulated team 'RRR' team for bagging the Best Original song trophy for its song 'Naatu Naatu' at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR's terrific track 'Naatu Naatu' won a Golden Globe trophy in the Best Original Song category at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

https://twitter.com/davidwarner31/status/1613039149149483008

Following the historic win, Warner took to Twitter and tweeted, "Congrats and well done on the award. #rrrmovie #naatunaatu."

Warner posted a 'Naatu Naatu' song poster on his official Instagram and Twitter accounts. He shared this poster with a text in which he praised the recipient of this prize.

Warner is quite active on social media and frequently posts photos and videos. He also continues to share videos of Indian songs and conversations. In addition, he has shared the reel by dancing to several Indian tunes. Based on his posts, it is clear that he is passionate about Indian movies.

Last month, the song made it to the 95th Oscars shortlist for Best Original Song announced by the Academy and is in competition with 14 other songs.

This lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

Meanwhile, RRR's director SS Rajamouli and the film's lead stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan marked their presence at the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony along with 'Naatu Naatu' composer MM Keeravaani. (ANI)

