Southampton face Manchester City at the St Mary's Stadium in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with the latter in fine form and a force to reckon with in all competition they are part of yet again. Manchester City have racked in a few EFL Cups during Pep Guardiola's reign and last year was an exception with Liverpool winning it. Hosts Southampton are struggling in the English Premier League and currently lie rock bottom in the points table with five losses in the last five games. But they have not let it affect their Cup runs and as things stand, they are active in both the FA and EFL Cup. But facing Manchester City with the squad they have is a daunting task given how brilliant their second string is as well. Southampton versus Manchester City will start at 1:30 am IST.

Armel Bella-Kotchap, Stuart Armstrong, Valentino Livramento, Juan Larios, Theo Walcott, and Alex McCarthy are all ruled out for Southampton due to injuries which is a massive blow for the hosts. James Ward-Prowse is a special player in their midfield and he can dictate the tempo of the contest if accorded space. Adam Armstrong will lead the attack, flanked by Che Adams and Sam Edozie on the wings. Lyanco in central defence has an important role to play with City boasting of the best attack in England.

Julian Alvarez will play as a striker for Manchester City with Erling Haaland conserved for the Manchester derby. Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez are also expected to feature in the attacking third and these players are all capable of winning the game at any moment with a touch of brilliance. Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin Phillips as a partnership is trusted in knock-out games and will be at the forefront again.

When is Southampton vs Manchester City, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

The Southampton vs Manchester City quarterfinal match in Carabao Cup 2022-23 will be played at the St. Mary's Stadium. The EFL Cup match will take place on January 12, 2023 (Thursday) and is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Southampton vs Manchester City, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Football Match in India?

Sadly, fans in India cannot watch EFL Cup 2022-23 matches on TV as there is no official broadcaster available. So, the Southampton vs Manchester City Carabao Cup 2022-23 match live telecast won't be available in India.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Southampton vs Manchester City, Carabao Cup 2022-23 Football Match?

With the absence of official broadcaster, there will be no live streaming online available of Southampton vs Manchester City EFL Cup 2022-23 match. However, fans can try watch live streaming of the matching by trying out some VPNs. Manchester City should secure a easy win here to progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

