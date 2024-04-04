Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 4 (ANI): Tayla Vlaeminck's career-best 3 for 12 helped Australia women's team to wrap up a successful tour of Bangladesh with a 77-run victory in the third and last match of the T20I series on Thursday.

Fast bowler Vlaeminck and leg-spinner Georgia Wareham ensured that their stunning spells bundle out Bangladesh for 78 after Australia had posted 155 for 6.

Also Read | DDCA President Rohan Jaitley Gives His Inputs Regarding Hate Faced by Hardik Pandya From Fans During IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

The win ended their Bangladesh tour and completed a clean sweep of the three ODIs and three T20Is.

Defending a total of 155, Vlaeminck dismissed Ritu Moni in the fourth over and returned to dismiss Fahima Khatun and Shorifa Khatun within three balls of the 11th over.

Also Read | LSG IPL 2024 Playoff Chances: Lucknow Super Giants Current Position on Points Table With Net Run Rate, Matches Won and Upcoming Games.

All Australian bowlers delivered successful spells with all seven used claiming at least one wicket.

Earlier, captain Alyssa Healy struck 45 from 29 balls to put Australia ahead, then batting at number five, Tahlia McGrath scored an undefeated 43 from 29 balls to seal the triumph.

After experimenting in the second match, the visitors reverted to their more traditional batting lineup for the last game.

Healy and Beth Mooney, however, were unable to break away during the powerplay, and Bangladesh steadily improved until the 16th over, when they were reduced to 98 for 5. Mooney, Ellyse Perry, and Ash Gardner were all kept below an 80-strike rate.

However, with 57 runs in 27 balls from McGrath and Grace Harris, they ensured a strong finish, giving Australia ample room to defend.

Following a lengthy international break, Australia will play New Zealand in September in preparation for the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)