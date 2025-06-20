Bridgetown (Barbados), Jun 20 (AP) Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped and injured Steve Smith has been ruled out of the Australia lineup for next week's series-opening cricket Test against the West Indies.

Cricket Australia on Friday said Smith would miss the opening match of the three-Test series because of a finger injury sustained in the World Test Championship final loss to South Africa last weekend at Lord's. He is expected to be fit for the second Test against the West Indies.

Chief selector George Bailey said teenage opener Sam Konstas and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis would replace Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

He said Smith needed more time for a wound to heal and he'd be reassessed after an another week.

"We have made the decision to give Josh and Sam the opportunity to replace Steve and Marnus," Bailey said.

"We are excited to see them get the chance to further their fledgling test careers."

The 19-year-old Konstas has only played two tests, bursting onto the scene with an almost run-a-ball 60 against India in the Boxing Day test in Melbourne last December.

The 30-year-old Inglis has played mostly short-form cricket for Australia, playing his only two Test matches to date in the series win in Sri Lanka in February, where he scored a century on debut.

"In his only opportunity in test cricket to date, Josh was outstanding in Sri Lanka, showing great intent and ability to put pressure on the opposition," Bailey said.

Labuschange averages 46.19 in 104 test innings, including 11 centuries and 23 half-centuries, but has struggled for form in recent series. He hasn't scored a Test hundred since the 2023 Ashes series in Manchester and hasn't scored above 26 in his most recent four Test matches.

Moved up to open in the WTC final against South Africa, he got starts but was out for 17 and 22.

"Marnus at his best can be a really important member of this team. He understands his output hasn't been at the level we, or he, expects," Bailey said.

"We will continue working with him on the areas of his game we feel he needs to rediscover."

The batting order and starting XI will be determined closer to the start of the test next Wednedsay. The second test is scheduled to start July 3. (AP)

