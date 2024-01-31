Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] January 31 (ANI): The Netherlands, the number one ranked women's hockey team in the world, and Australia, ranked second in the world, arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Wednesday to begin their respective FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign.

The FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 (Women) is scheduled to take place at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar from February 3 to 9, before moving to the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, where the league will continue from February 12 to 18.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Five national teams - India, China, the United States of America, the Netherlands, and Australia - will participate in the India leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24, facing each other once in Bhubaneswar and once in Rourkela.

Australia will play their first match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 on 3rd February, against China, followed by a contest with the United States on February 6. They will then take on India on February 7 and the Netherlands on February 9.

Also Read | NBA 2023-24: Reigning Regular Season MVP Joel Embiid Could Miss Out on Back-to-Back Title Despite Massive Season.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will kick off their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign on 3rd February, in a battle against the United States. Their next match will be against India on 4th February, followed by a clash with China on February 6. They will go on to face Australia in the last match of the Bhubaneswar leg, on February 9.

"The FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 is a crucial fixture for us as it serves as a preparatory event for the Paris 2024 Olympics. We are looking forward to it and are excited for what is to come. We have been training in Delhi for the last six days and we have a practice match against China before we get right into it. We will be up against some good teams; we haven't played them in a while. But China, Australia, and India are all exceptional teams and we are looking forward to taking them on," the Netherlands' Captain Maria Verschoor commented after landing in Bhubaneswar as quoted from Hockey India.

Echoing similar thoughts Australia's Captain Grace Stewart said, "The FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 is super important for us, we will face a lot of good quality teams here, and it is a great opportunity to bring things together as a team and get some matches under our belt. We have been training together for a month now and we are excited to get going. All the teams in the League are tough, China and the USA have been in good form and it's always tough to play against the Dutch, we are ready for some exciting matches against everyone." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)