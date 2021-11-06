Abu Dhabi, Nov 6 (PTI) Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against the ousted West Indies in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

The Australian playing XI is unchanged while defending champions West Indies brought in Hayden Walsh Jr for Ravi Rampaul.

Also Read | Shakib Al Hasan to Miss Home T20I Series Against Pakistan Due to Hamstring Injury.

A victory by a huge margin should help Australia in their quest to clinch a semifinal spot.

Teams:

Also Read | Tarak Sinha, One of India’s Most Respected Cricket Coaches, is Dead at 71.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (C), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh and Akeal Hosein.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)