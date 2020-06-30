Melbourne, Jun 30 (PTI) The One-Day series between Australia and Zimbabwe was on Tuesday postponed by mutual agreement between the two boards due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-match series was to played in August but Australia is currently grappling with a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases. The country has recorded more than 7500 positive tests so far, of which a little over 7,000 have recovered with the death toll at 104 currently.

Also Read | Cody Rhodes Birthday Special: Here Are Five Lesser Known Facts About Former WWE Star And Current Executive Vice President of All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Cricket Australia said the two Boards came to the "mutual conclusion" due to "a combination of factors."

"...including the short length of the series, the significant bio-security measures that would need to be implemented prior to August, and concern for the health and safety of players, match officials, and volunteers," read a CA statement.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic Shows Off His Well-Chiseled Abs During AC Milan Practice Session, Netizens Ask, 'Has God Turned Into a Man?'.

CA interim chief Nick Hockley said given the factors, postponement seemed to be the right.

"While we are disappointed to postpone the series, CA and Zimbabwe Cricket agree that in the best interest of players, match officials, volunteers as well as our fans, that this is the most practical and sensible decision," Hockley said.

"We are committed to working with Zimbabwe Cricket on alternative dates to reschedule."

Australia requires a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for international arrivals.

Zimbabwe have not visited Australia since the 2003-04 and in their last ODI meeting, the team from African nation had beaten Michael Clarke-captained side in a 2014 tri-series played in Harare.

"We were excited about facing Australia but, given the circumstances, deferring the tour was the only possible option," said Givemore Makoni, Zimbabwe Cricket's acting managing director.

"We are, however, looking forward to the rescheduling of the series as soon as practically possible."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)