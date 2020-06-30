Cody Rhodes turns 35 years old on June 30, 2020. Cody Rhodes is the current executive vice president of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where he also performs as an in-ring talent. Cody is also the current AEW TNT Champion. Cody Rhodes is the son of legendary WWE wrestler Dusty Rhodes and half brother of Goldust. Cody Rhodes was part of WWE till the year 2016. On the occasion of Cody Rhodes birthday, let us take a look at five facts of the AEW star.

Cody Rhodes was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on June 30, 1985. Cody Garrett Runnels is the original name of Cody, he changed his name to Cody Rhodes by the age of 17. Rhodes attended Lassiter High School and had a successful high school wrestling career. Cody Rhodes started his wrestling career with Ohio Valley Wrestling in the year 2006. Cody Rhodes fought his debut match in WWE against Randy Orton in July, 2007. During his time with WWE, Rhodes became a two-time Intercontinental Champion and was a prolific tag team wrestler, winning six tag team championships. Rhodes was granted release from WWE in May 2016, as he requested the company to allow him to leave. In September 2017, Rhodes wrestled in ROH, where he became a one-time ROH World Champion. Cody Rhodes took the responsibility of the Executive Vice President of AEW on January 1, 2019.

Five Lesser Known Facts About Cody Rhodes

1. Cody Rhodes was chosen by Gillette in 2009 for their advertising campaign, “Be a Superstar,” along with Christ Jericho and John Cena.

2. Cody Rhodes is a big fan of comic books, right from his childhood days. He once entered the ring wearing gear from a couple of comic book characters, including, the Archangel and Minister Sinister, which are characters from X-Men.Â.

3. Not many are aware of the fact that, Cody Rhodes can't win AEW World title. Cody once challenged Chris Jericho for the title, the match had the stipulation that if he loses that match, he could never challenge anyone for the title again. Cody was neither pinned nor put into submission in that match, MJF threw the towel in during the match, which led to Cody's defeat and with that he can never hold AEW's top prize.

4. Cody Rhodes has also featured in the fifth and seventh season of Arrow, where he portrayed Derek Sampson.

5. Cody Rhodes is indeed a talented wrestler and good entertainer. The main reason behind this could be is him being mentored by WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

Cody Rhodes received the inaugural AEW TNT Championship belt from legendary boxer Mike Tyson. We wish Cody Rhodes a very Happy Birthday and All the Best for his life ahead.

