New Delhi [India] May 2 (ANI): Australian allrounder Beau Webster is set to make his Warwickshire debut at Headingley, having arrived at Edgbaston for the start of a three-month spell as a Bear.

Webster, who made his Australia Test debut in January, is set to be available for seven Rothesay County Championship fixtures and all 14 Vitality Blast North Group games, as per a release from the Warwickshire official website.

First up is the trip to Yorkshire (2-5 May) as Warwickshire look to build on a solid start that's seen them claim a win and two draws from the opening three fixtures. Six-foot-six-inch Webster, who can bowl medium pace and spin, sometimes in the same over, joins the squad in good red ball form for his home State, Tasmania, in the Sheffield Shield.

The 31-year-old claimed a five-fer in his final game against New South Wales at the end of March, and averaged 47.90 with the bat in seven matches with a high score of 113 (183 balls) versus Victoria last October.

That was before he went on to announce himself on the international stage in style in the fifth Test against India when he top scored in the first innings (57) and was unbeaten on 39 the second time around when he hit the winning runs.

"I'm fit and raring to go as a Bear. I landed in Birmingham on Tuesday and got stuck straight into training with the guys on Wednesday," Beau Webster said.

"I'm feeling good and looking forward to making my first start for the Club at Headingley," he added.

Webster made four County Championship Division Two appearances for Gloucestershire last season, scoring 233 runs (58.25 ave) and taking 16 wickets at 21.25 apiece.

It included a home debut to remember when he returned First Class career best figures of 6/100 against Derbyshire before smashing 76 off just 79 balls.

First Team Coach Ian Westwood added: "Beau brings proven quality, a great record, a very imposing figure, and he looks to be improving all the time. He's a cricketer who's on the up, and his relatively recent decision to start bowling seam has given him even more impetus.

"He arrived on Tuesday and has had Wednesday training with the lads. He's a solid guy, he'll add a lot to the group and the changing room as well as what he can offer us on the pitch," he added. (ANI)

