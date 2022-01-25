Melbourne [Australia], January 25 (ANI): No Australia player has indicated they want to opt-out of touring Pakistan with selectors "well down the track" to finalizing a Test squad, despite uncertainty about the resumption of the Sheffield Shield season.

National selector George Bailey said on Tuesday that he believed security plans were "very, very robust and very, very thorough" after multiple briefings for what would be the first Australian tour of the country since Mark Taylor's men visited in 1998.

Also Read | Australian Open Reverses Ban on T-Shirts Supporting Chinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai After Outcry.

"I believe the boards are still working through some of the minor details around that tour, so once that gets the formal tick of approval then we'll announce the squad post that, but we're reasonably well down the track," Bailey told reporters, as per cricket.com.au.

The Test squad will largely pick itself following the successful 4-0 drubbing of England in this summer's Ashes series, with the emergence of Scott Boland as a reliable workhorse allowing selectors to rest Jhye Richardson.

Also Read | Australia Open 2022: India's Challenge Ends After Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram Lose in Quarter Finals.

The historic Test series is scheduled to begin on March 3 in Karachi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)