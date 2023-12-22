Perth [Australia], December 22 (ANI): Australian opening batter Usman Khawaja will challenge his International Cricket Council's (ICC) charge for wearing a blank armband during the first Test match against Pakistan, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Before the start of the second Test in Melbourne, Khawaja said that he wore the black armband for "personal bereavement".

The 37-year-old pointed out that in the past many cricketers have done "all sorts of things" but they were never been criticized.

"They asked me on day two [in Perth] what it was for and told them it was for a personal bereavement. I never ever stated it was for anything else. The shoes were a different matter, I'm happy to say that. The armband makes no sense to me. I followed all the regulations, past precedents, guys that put stickers on their bats, names on their shoes, done all sorts of things in the past without ICC approval and never been reprimanded," Khawaja was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The Aussie batter added that he respects the apex cricket board and all the rules and regulations.

The left-handed batter added that ICC has not been consistent before.

"I respect the ICC and the rules and regulations they have. I will be asking them and contesting whether they make it fair and equitable for everyone and whether they have consistency in how they officiate. That consistency hasn't been done yet. I was very open and honest with that. I'll deal with that with the ICC," he added.

In the first Test match in Perth, Khawaja wore the armband having initially planned to take the field with writing on his shoes which he had worn in training stating "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" to raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Though black armbands are regularly worn by players to mourn the deaths of former players, family members or other significant individuals, they need permission from the national board and the ICC before they are worn.

"Usman Khawaja has been charged for breaching Clause F of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations," an ICC spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo. (ANI)

