Spielberg (Austria), Jun 29 (AP) The start of Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix was delayed on Sunday after Carlos Sainz, Jr stalled on the grid.

Sainz was still stuck on the grid in his Williams when the frontrunners came around the last corner of the formation lap. The start was called off even though Sainz eventually got under way, and delayed around 15 minutes.

Also Read | Most Wickets for South Africa by Spinners in Tests: From Keshav Maharaj to Nicky Boje, Check Full List of Proteas Bowlers.

Worse was to come for Sainz, whose rear brakes caught fire when he pulled into the pit lane, forcing Williams mechanics and track marshals to use fire extinguishers. That ended Sainz's race before it began. Sainz had been due to start 19th.

Lando Norris is on pole position for McLaren ahead of Charles Leclerc for Ferrari and standings leader Oscar Piastri third in the other McLaren. Defending champion Max Verstappen starts seventh. AP

Also Read | Who is Tanvi Sharma? Know All About 16-Year-Old Indian Badminton Star Who Made it to the US Open 2025 Super 300 Final.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)