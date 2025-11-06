Queensland [Australia], November 6 (ANI): India's batting order struggled to gain momentum as they posted 167/8 against Australia in Carrara on Thursday. A late flourish from all-rounder Axar Patel helped India reach a competitive total after a middle-order collapse.

India managed 46 runs in the final six overs and lost six wickets in the process.

After winning the toss, Australia opted to bowl first. India did not have the fiery start as they are used to as the opening pair of Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma managed 49 in their first six overs. Sharma scored 28 off 21 balls, including three fours and a six, before being dismissed by Adam Zampa.

Promoted to number three, Shivam Dube contributed 22 off 18 balls with a boundary and a six but was bowled by Nathan Ellis. Vice-captain Shubman Gill anchored the innings with 46 off 39 deliveries before Ellis struck again to remove him.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav looked dangerous with a quick 20 off 10 balls before falling cheaply, while Tilak Varma (5) and Jitesh Sharma (3) failed to make an impact. Washington Sundar added a quick 12 off 7 balls before becoming Ellis's third victim.

Axar Patel provided a much-needed late push, scoring an unbeaten 21 off 11 balls with a four and a six to lift India to 167/8.

For Australia, Nathan Ellis was the standout performer with figures of 3/21, while Adam Zampa also impressed with 3/45. Xavier Bartlett and Marcus Stoinis chipped in with one wicket each.

Brief scores: India 167/8 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 46, Abhishek Sharma 28; Nathan Ellis 3/21) vs Australia. (ANI)

