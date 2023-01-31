New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Former wrestler Babita Phogat has been added to the panel of the Oversight Committee formed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to undertake the day-to-day administration of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

According to a press release, the Oversight Committee is also doing an inquiry into the allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and/intimidation, financial irregularities and administrative lapses of the WFI, as leveled by prominent sportspersons.

"Babita Phogat now becomes the 6th member of the Oversight Committee, being headed by Khel Ratna Awardee MC Mary Kom, Chairperson, Athletes Commission, Khel Ratna Awardee Yogeshwar Dutt, executive council member, IOA , Dhyanchand awardee Trupti Murgunde, member Mission Olympic Cell, Radhica Sreeman, Ex-Executive Director, TEAMS, Sports Authority of India, and Crd (Retd) Rajesh Rajagopalan, Ex-CEO, Target Olympic Podium," the sports ministry said in a statement.

The government established the Oversight Committee to handle the day-to-day management of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Within a month, the investigation committee must provide its report.

Prior to the investigation into WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who the wrestlers have accused of sexual misconduct and intimidation, the government established a five-member oversight council to oversee WFI operations. The announcement of the commitment was made by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. Thakur announced that boxer Mary Kom will be heading the oversight committee formed to probe into the allegations levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

After lengthy discussions with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, during which WFI chief was requested to step aside for four weeks, the protesting wrestlers decided to end their three-day-old protest at Jantar Mantar against the WFI president.(ANI)

