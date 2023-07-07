Yogyakarta (Indonesia), Jul 7 (PTI) India started their campaign at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships with a resounding 5-0 victory over Bangladesh here on Friday.

The opening match saw the mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika set the tone for the team by defeating Nazmul Islam and Smrity Rajbongshi 21-12, 21-10.

Also Read | Britney Spears Assault Case: Victor Wembanyama’s Security Guard Will Not Be Charged for Allegedly Slapping the Pop Star.

The Indian duo's coordination and strategic play gave its opponents absolutely no chance throughout the match.

Tara Shah and Ayush Shetty continued the winning streak with dominant performances in their respective matches.

Also Read | Arda Guler Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About Real Madrid's Summer Signing Who Is Also Known As 'Turkish Messi'.

In the girls' singles match, Tara showed her class and outclassed her opponent Smrity Rajbongshi with a 21-2, 21-7 win.

In the boys' singles category, Ayush Shetty displayed his skill-set and prowess as he defeated Sifat Ullah 21-5, 21-9 in just 21 minutes.

The boys' doubles duo of Nicholas and Tushar also won its match comfortably against Nazmul Islam and Sifat Ullah with a 21-13, 21-12 scoreline.

The girls' doubles pair of Taneesha and Karnika showcased excellent teamwork and synchronisation against Jesmin Kona and Mathena Biswas enroute a 21-8, 21-15 win in 19 minutes.

The Indian team will face Hong Kong China and Malaysia on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)